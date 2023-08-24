Physician Associate by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit Physician Associate's across the UK, particularly in Reading, as we've had increased demand for Physician Associates in the locality with various requests for both permanent jobs and locum shifts.

The requests require the successful Physician Associate to be competent with seeing patients with Minor Illnesses, Acute Concerns, Chronic Disease Management and seeing patients both face to face and via telephone triage in their own clinics, working autonomously.

For our permanent roles, we'll tailor our search to match your priorities, whether that's a shorter commute, better pay, more annual leave or sick pay etc. we can help achieve the package you deserve. All of our permanent team are experts with interview negotiations and can provide interview tips and coaching individual to the surgery you're applying for, to ensure you're putting your best foot forward with any opportunity you consider, putting you ahead of the competition! The salaries that we've placing candidates on range from £43,000-£50,000 FTE, however this is all down to experience and skill set!

For our locum work, shifts are bookable in advance so you can ensure they work around your schedule, there is no minimum you need to pick up to remain on our bank or stay registered. Leave office politics behind, and focus on developing your professional CPD and expanding your connections in the locality. Our rates for Physician Associate's range from £40.50-£62 per hour (incl holiday pay)!

Whatever type of opportunity you're looking for we can help, you're also able to mix and match securing your dream permanent part time job and do locum alongside.

