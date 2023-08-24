Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Chippenham



Chase Medical is currently working with a rural, friendly and successful clinic on the outskirts of Chippenham, who are looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent, flexible basis. The surgery has a GOOD CQC report which has been maintained over many years and which demonstrates the success of the centre.

The successful candidate will be working 3-5 days a week, with the centre offering flexible working options for the right candidate. They're looking for a dedicated Practice Nurse to come and join their warm and social team.

The practice is looking to appoint an experienced practice nurse to join the dispensing practice in South Gloucestershire who wants to make a difference and play a vital role in supporting the community and enjoys variety in their day- to-day work.

The team is looking to shortlist and interview mid-September so get in touch TODAY to apply and express your interest.

Previous work history in Primary Care/General Practice previously is essential for this role.

Required Skills/Experiences:

* Cytology

* Baby Immunisations

* Travel Immunisations

* Flu vaccinations

* Chronic disease management.

Benefits

* £18-20 per hour (Dependent on Experience)

* 6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

* NHS pension

* Free parking

If you're interested in this role or would like more information, please contact Liz on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Elizabeth.Heslip@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 40% of GP surgeries across the UK.