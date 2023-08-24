Medical Receptionist by Chase Medical

Medical Receptionist, Chippenham

Part Time, 24 Hours a week, £10.42 per hour, Park, Bank Holidays, 4 weeks Annual Leave!

Chase Medical are seeking a Medical Receptionist, to join a rural GP surgery on the outskirts of Chippenham.

The successful candidate will be working 24hrs per week, with 8 hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They are looking for a dedicated receptionist to come and join their warm and social team on a part-time, permanent basis.

You will be welcomed upon arrival by this lovely team and with a strong, experienced clinical team- you will be guided and supported throughout your time there at the surgery.

To be considered for this role, you MUST have previously worked in a GP surgery as a receptionist. They would also ideally like you to be EMIS trained however they can train you if you've used a different system for the right candidate. This surgery is also a dispensing practice.

Benefits of this role include:

* Great and supportive clinical and management team

* 4 weeks annual leave + bank holidays (pro rata)

* 4-star rating on google

* NHS Pension

* Great location

Skills Necessary:

* Booking appointments (face-to-face and telephone)

* General patient queries

* New Patient Registrations

* Prescriptions

* Scanning Documents on Relevant System

* Photocopying of medical records

To make the most of this opportunity, please call Liz on 0114 275 7421 or email Elizabeth.heslip@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working to find work opportunities for Primary Care clinicians including Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs. We have a huge market success (we work with 60% of primary care settings across the UK).

We also offer a referral scheme where if you refer another healthcare professional you could get up to £500 if they become successfully employed through us.