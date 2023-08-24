Surgical Inpatient Ward Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you a Sister/Charge Nurse or Senior Ward Nurse looking to develop your management skills and progress into a Ward Manager role - if so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Stroud Resourcing are recruiting for a full-time Ward Manager to work with a leading private hospital in Birmingham. You can expect to be mentored by a leading senior management team and supported to develop your management skills - this is the ideal role for someone looking to step into their first management post!



The salary for this role is £45,000 alongside great benefits for your dedication to quality care. You can expect to work full time, 37.5 Hours per week, working predominately Monday - Friday.



As the Ward Manager you can expect to:



- Support with the development of the unit, including developing processes, recruitment within the team and organising equipment.

- Oversee the successful day-to-day running of the surgical inpatient ward and managing a team of up to 10 Nurses and HCA`s.

- Work closely with the Quality Matron and Head of Nursing to grow and develop the service.



To apply, you must be an RGN with an active NMC registration. You will have a proven track record of working within a surgical ward setting and supporting with the day-to-day management of the unit.

If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with a salary of £45,000 and an attractive benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Ward Manager job in Birmingham, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please don`t hesitate to get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today.



