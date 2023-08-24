Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse

Manchester

A small but growing GP Surgery that currently Requires Improvement in Manchester (M45 postcode) are looking to hire a motivated and ambitious Practice Nurse on a permanent basis. Are you up to the challenge? The practice are open to offering either full-time or part-time hours, whichever is better suited to the successful candidate. Day to day duties will include, but not limited to: Cytology, Travel Immunisations, Chronic Disease Checks and more.

The last CQC for this practice was done in 2022 and scored Requires Improvement.

What's on Offer?

Up to £20 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Free On-site Parking

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Supportive Team

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 8,000 patients. The team comprises of GPs, Pharmacists, PNs, HCAs, Health Visitors and more.

