Care Home Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
Blackburn
Blackburn
9 days ago
Posted date
9 days ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Chef for our client's 58 bedded Care Home based in Blackburn which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Home Chef vacancy details:

£11.50 per hour
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Care Home Chef experience & qualifications:

- You must have good health & safety awareness
- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.
- Catering qualifications are desired
- Experience catering for the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

