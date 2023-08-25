Physician Associate by Menlo Park

Background -

A rare opportunity is on the horizon to join a high performing PCN that enrich their culture with streamlined management, manageable workloads and plenty of career progression.

Join a group of practices that are all high-achieving and innovative training practices. The PCN's ethos is to develop their PCN with a focus on high quality, holistic patient care. They have a rich diversity of PCN staff who aim to provide a personalised care approach for patients n the local community, including Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Care co-ordinators, Health and Wellbeing Coaches and Social Prescribers working alongside our GPs, nurses and extended practice teams.

Training and specialist interests are encouraged with a strong focus on career development and work life balance.

Salary - £42,000 - £47,000 per annum + 5 weeks' leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Battersea

The surgery -

Lovely Partners with an extremely passionate multi-disciplinary team

Brilliant management team

High staff retention rates

High QOF achievers

CQC Good

A well-established team of GPs and Allied Health professionals

Streamlined and effective admin systems'

Good transport links

Pro-active partnership and involvement within the PCN

Your role -

Physician Associate post - 37.5 hours

Oversee acute, urgent on the day appointments including minor illness and injury

Manage long-term conditions

Must have the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

See children and adults

Mixture of face-to-face, telephone appointments

Support and debrief from GP mentor

Triage patients

The benefits -

Generous salary

Fantastic package with generous annual leave and study leave on top

Training and development is supported

Fantastic induction period

Mentorship

5 weeks annual leave + BH

