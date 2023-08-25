Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

For Employers
Kitchen Assistant

Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN

Full time hours per week

Pay rate per hour £10.55

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are currently looking to recruit a kitchen assistant for Stowford House OX13 6LN

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

The Job Role

The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:

  • To assist in the preparation of meals.
  • To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
  • To participate in any training, as required
  • To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
  • To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
  • To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits:

  • Free onsite parking
  • Friendly team and very supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career.
  • Great opportunities for promotion.



The ideal candidate will have

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
