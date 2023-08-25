Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant



Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN



Full time hours per week



Pay rate per hour £10.55



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are currently looking to recruit a kitchen assistant for Stowford House OX13 6LN



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits:



Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career.

Great opportunities for promotion.





The ideal candidate will have

