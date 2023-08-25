Physician Associate by Chase Medical

A well respected GP Surgery in the Sheffield (S35) area are currently looking for a Physician Associate to join their team! This role is open to all backgrounds, so if you're a Physician Associate looking to move into Primary care this could be a great opportunity for you.

They're looking for a Physician Associate to work up to full time and you can earning £45k depending on your experience.

You'll be working across 3 different sites but they are open to you choosing the sites so you can have the best commute. Each Practice has free parking available and have good CQC reports which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of the PCN. The PCN already have a Physician Associate working for them so they have a great understanding of their value and what kind of training and support Physician Associates need.

The PCN are looking for a fully qualified Physician Associate who can run their own clinics in minor ailments, Acute conditions & Neuro assessment etc.

You will be working alongside a great team of clinical staff, and you'll be a part of a very friendly team who will make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

They're looking for someone to work up to full time but the start and finish times are flexible, so you can have the perfect work life balance. You'll be paid up to £45k (DOE) and benefit from 25 days annual leave + bank holidays, however this will increase after years of service. We can ensure you'll be given the best offer possible from the centre, handling any negotiations on your behalf.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421