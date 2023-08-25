Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse
Brook House Nursing Home, KT3 5EA
Pay rate per hour £19.00
Day and night shifts available full time hours
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are currently recruiting for Registered Nurses at Brook House in New Malden
Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.
Day to day duties of this role:
- Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Benefits include:
- £250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 mths probation
- Free onsite parking
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion.
- Free hot meal on duty
Required Qualifications:
- Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Experience in the same or similar role
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills