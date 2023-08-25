Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Locum Healthcare Assistant work currently available in Nottingham, with pay rates of £13-£20 per hour! (Including holiday pay)

Chase Medical are currently headhunting in the Boston area of Lincolnshire, for locum Healthcare Assistants! This great opportunity comes with flexibility thanks to Chase Medical's no minimum hours booking policy - you only work when you want to! This makes the role ideal for anyone in between roles, or even people currently in work!

Not only that, but thanks to our purpose-built mobile app, scheduling shifts couldn't be easier! With the tap of a button, you can view your schedule, submit timesheets, and even book in for shifts!

You'll also work directly with an experienced team of locum specialists, to ensure that we find you the most suitable work possible. Chase Medical has over 10 years of experience in medical recruitment, so you'll be in safe hands

The successful candidate will be a Healthcare Assistant with at least 6 months of experience in the past 2 years. They must be experienced in performing Phlebotomy, Vaccines and NHS Health Checks.

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work with nearly 60% of primary care locations across the country, and our primary care recruitment experts will ensure that you will be supported in every step of your locum work.

If this role sounds like it could be your next ideal role, get in touch with Joey at 0114 275 7421, or email him at joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com! We are also looking to fill Practice Nurse and Nurse Practitioner vacancies!

We also offer a reward for referrals, so if anyone you know is looking for work in the primary care environment, pass on their details and you could earn yourself up to £500!