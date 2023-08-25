Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant

Near Farsley area in Leeds

Negotiable hours, up to full-time available

A close-knit GP surgery near Farsley (Leeds) is looking for an enthusiastic Healthcare Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. The lovely surgery is looking for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join their long standing team with training available for the right HCA. They generally have a good staff retention rate with a "Good" CQC rating that they've been able to maintain over the last few years.

The well-know practice is only a few minutes walk from from the nearest bus stop and train station, but they also have parking onsite for staff members.

Benefits

Salary upto £12ph (NEG, DOE)

5 weeks of annual leave

NHS pensions

NHS Indemnity

"Good" CQC rated surgery

Parking on site

Bank Holidays off

They are looking for an experienced Healthcare Assistant who can perform Bloods, Chronic Disease checks, NHS Health and New Patient Checks, and Dressings, Flu Vaccs, ECGS, and Immunisations.

The surgery has a growing list size with over 8000 patients with a mixed patient demographic. They have a clinical team consisting of 7 GPs (including GP Partners), HCAs, Phlebotomists, and a wider non-clinical staff to help get you up to speed with their processes.

If you are interested or would like to learn more, please contact Olo on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively, you can email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

