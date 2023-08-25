Clinical Services Manager - Nursing by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Clinical Services Manager to join our client`s inclusive team in Huddersfield. This full-time role comes with a salary of £55,000 p/a and excellent benefits. As Clinical Services Manger you can expect to:



- Support your Sisters and nursing team with the day-to-day running of the department, ensuring the team is engaged and supporting their training and development

- Provide highly visible leadership to your team, overseeing the ward, pre-assessment and outpatients department

- Work closely with the Director of Clinical Services and other Heads of Department to drive efficiencies, develop services and improve the patient experience



Its an exciting time to be joining the hospital, they have received significant investment to modernise communal and patient space with further investment planned for next year. The hospital offers a variety of surgical services and has high levels of patient satisfaction with over 99.9% of patients recommending their service!



To apply for this Clinical Services Manager role, you must be an NMC Registered Nurse with a clinical background working in surgical services (either within wards, pre-assessment or outpatients). You will be working with a supportive management team who value progression and as such we welcome applications from experienced sister/charge nurses or deputies looking to step up into a management post.



You`ll receive an excellent salary of £55,000 p/a and benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and flexibility.



Don`t hesitate to get in touch with our Stroud Resourcing team today to apply and register your interest in this full-time Clinical Services Manager position in Huddersfield. We`re looking forward to meeting you.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.