Sister/Charge Nurse - Wards by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Ward Sister/Charge Nurse to join a leading private hospital based in Huddersfield. This full-time Sister/Charge Nurse role comes with a salary of £47.5k and excellent benefits.



As a Sister/Charge Nurse, you will oversee the day-to-day management of the surgical ward, managing a team of c5 Nurses and HCAs to ensure all patients receive excellent care. You will also support the Clinical Services Manager with the development of the department, including governance, compliance, patient complaints, service development and employee engagement.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the hospital, they have received significant investment to modernise communal and patient space with further investment planned for next year. The hospital offers a variety of surgical services and has high levels of patient satisfaction with over 99.9% of patients recommending their service!



To apply for this role, you must be an NMC Registered Nurse with a proven track record working within a surgical ward. Applications are welcome from Senior Ward Nurses looking to step up into a management role.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £47,500 and a generous benefits package, including pension, healthcare, life assurance, 25 days holiday (with option to buy/sell leave) plus bank holidays.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Sister/Charge Nurse - Wards position in Huddersfield, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please contact Stroud Resourcing today.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.