Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner, Birmingham

Nurse Practitioners of Birmingham- are you looking for work opportunities to help boost your earnings? If the answer is yes, we have a great opportunity for you!

GP surgeries in and around Birmingham are in need of committed, enthusiastic Nurse Practitioners to utilise their experience and skills to provide support to local centres.



Working with Chase Medical

*Our Nurse Practitioner earn between £40.50-£62 per hour. This is including holiday pay!

*There are no minimum or maximum number of hours are shifts that you are requires to work. Pick shifts up when you please!

*We have work nationwide in a variety of Primary Care settings, giving us access to exclusive shifts.

*Locum work is a great way to help enhance your CPD, aiding your future career.

*Picking up locum work will boost your income (One 8-hour shift can earn you over £300!)

*Joining Chase Medical is a quick, easy and free process. Why not keep your options open, whether that be now or in the future?

If you are a Nurse Practitioner and are seeking locum opportunities, call 0114 275 4721 and ask for Adrianna for more information.

About Chase Medical

*Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care agency, providing flexible and convenient work to a wide range of Primary Care Clinicians.

*We work with a mass amount of Primary Care settings across the UK, giving us exclusive access to shifts.

*Not only does Chase Medical provide locum work, permanent roles are also available!



How do I apply?

If this mirrors you experience, please contact Adrianna by sending your CV to Adrianna.soundur@chase-medical.com. Or for any other information about work in your area please contact me on 0114 275 7421.

Alternatively, if you know the ideal candidate you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral.