Nurse Apprentice Programme - Cheshire by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Nursing Degree Apprentice | Competitive Salary+ Excellent Benefits| Warrington | Full Time| Permanent| Inclusive of Study Support

Building upon the success of our previous programmes, Spire Healthcare is delighted to recruit our next intake of Nurse Apprentices. If you've ever dreamt of being a nurse, an apprenticeship is an incredible way for you to gain all the skills, knowledge and experience required to become a fully qualified registered nurse. You can earn while you learn, graduating with a BsC in Adult Nursing.

Programme information:

Underpinned by the NMC, during your Apprenticeship you will be able to develop practical and theoretical skills both on and off the job. Throughout your training you will get to experience placements in a wide range of nursing settings, both inside and outside of Spire, such as wards, outpatients, operating theatres, hospices and A&E, and be fully supported by our experienced and friendly clinicians, plus a dedicated learning team.

An exciting curriculum, developed by the University of Sunderland, means you will study remotely for the 4 year programme.

Our Apprentices are fully supported professionally and academically to achieve the Nursing Degree, alongside earning a competitive salary, complimented with an excellent benefits package that you would expect from a leading national employer.

To be eligible to join this year's apprenticeship programme, you must be available to start on 11th December 2023. To ensure we get you off to the best possible start and flourishing in your new role, we will need you to work continuously throughout your onboarding and induction period, this will run from the 11th of December until the 31st of January, excluding bank holidays.

To apply, you must:

Be a Health Care assistant with a minimum of either:

NVQ L3 Health and Social Care

BTEC L3 ext. diploma

L3 Advanced Apprenticeship

HE Diploma (access to HE- Nursing)

GCSE Maths and English qualifications at a minimum of Grade C or equivalent

548 hours in supervised clinical practice

Please Note: Evidence of the above will be required both at initial screening, and will require validation by the University of Sunderland as part of our selection process.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package that includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension scheme with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain, and motivate all its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and wellbeing of all our colleagues and consultants.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful, and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We, therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact: Maxine Cassidy at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.