Theatre Practitioner - Scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Scrub Theatre Practitioner Band 5/6 depending on experience | Permanent - Full and Part Time hours available | Excellent development opportunities | Outstanding CQC Rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting an experienced Theatre Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a wide range of procedures and excel your career

Spire Manchester Hospital is a brand new, £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering patients a wide range of integrated surgical, medical and diagnostic services. The rapidly expanding team in Manchester consists of over 500 colleagues, who thrive in the welcoming atmosphere that is friendly, supportive and progressive

Duties and responsibilities:

Scrub for major and minor cases including but not limited to Orthopaedics, General and Thoracic

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse

Major Orthopaedics Scrub experience.

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Share Save scheme

Free Parking

Subsidized canteen

Uniform/clogs provided

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications