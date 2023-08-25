Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Are you a Paramedic Practitioner looking for an exciting opportunity?

This is a fantastic opening within a very highly-rated Primary Care Network in London. This PCN is incredibly committed to providing an exceptional quality of care for its patients. It has achieved this by building a harmonious, close-knit team environment whilst being incredibly invested in education and training for their Paramedics and Allied Health team. The PCN is incredibly forward-thinking and all of the practises have high QOF and CQC ratings.

This close-knit team of clinicians and GPs have a diverse range of interests, with a Partnership that aims to provide exceptional leadership at the helm. You'll be working with a mixture of pre-booked and on-the-day appointments. Development is actively encouraged, and you will be supported in the pursuit of specialist interests.

This opportunity will provide you with the training and professional development you will need whilst offering a truly lovely working environment with social incentives. If this sounds like something you would be interested in, do not hesitate to apply today!

Salary - £46,500 - £49,000 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave

Location - South-West London area

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients.

GP Training and Teaching Practice

Highly supportive of career development

Lovely location in SW London

Private service in place to cover ambulance strikes

Fantastic social incentives for the team!

Your role -

Paramedic Practitioner post - Full-time

Can work condensed hours - 4 days

Deliver exceptional levels of care.

Autonomous clinician with Primary Care experience

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Must be able to do home visits

Focus on minor ailments and acute at first

Consistent supervision from a GP

Team Player - very supportive of other clinicians

The benefits -

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

GP Training practice

6 weeks annual leave + BH

1 week study leave

Thorough induction tailored to the candidate.

