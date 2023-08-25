Bank Registered Nurse Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatients | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Brentwood

Spire Hartswood Hospital's Outpatient department are expanding. We have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Staff Nurses on a temporary/bank basis to join our experienced and dynamic Outpatient Department team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

You will be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For more information please contact Lyndsay young on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications