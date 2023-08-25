Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a highly reputable, forward-thinking GP training Practice as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

You would be joining a practice that's immensely proud of their exceptional training and supportive environment which has, in return, created an incredibly settled and close-knit Allied Health team. Admin has been streamlined significantly because of the dedicated team supporting the clinicians and ample support is available. This is a practice that's always thinking of how processes can be improved and streamlined to not only improve the quality of service for patients, but also ease workloads for clinicians.

An opportunity to join a practice that encourages specialisms. Provides excellent GP support and offering a welcoming working environment.

Salary - £58,725 - £60,683 per annum FTE + 6 weeks leave + NHS pension

Location - Woking area

The surgery -

Based in purpose-built surgery

Outstanding team and support structure

Multi-disciplinary team with ANPs, Practice Nurses, Paramedics, Clinical Pharmacists, Mental Health Practitioners etc

Incredibly training and support structure in place

Multi-functional admin team

High QOF achieving

Approachable and supportive Partnership

Using Emis Web

Your role -

PT Advanced Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care experience

All face to face appointments

Overseeing minor illness and acute, on the day appointments

Your own consulting room

Deliver quality patient care

Develop specialisms - training will be provided

Fantastic long-term career prospects

The benefits -

Generous salary

Genuine progression opportunities offered

Excellent training in place to grow specialist knowledge, led by GP's

Working for a well-supported surgery

6 weeks' annual leave

NHS pension

Very welcoming team

Great location

Next Steps:

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



