Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and experienced Inpatient Physiotherapy Team working as part of our Staffing Bank.

The successful candidate will be responsible for working across two inpatient wards and an 8 bed ICU. Areas of clinical speciality may include, but are not limited to, cardiac and thoracic surgery, elective orthopaedics, gynae, gastro-intestinal surgery and paediatrics over 6 years old.

We require bank staff to participate in our weekend rota. Weekday shifts will also be available to cover our permanent staff. The hours can be flexible and we are happy to discuss this with candidates.

Spire St Anthony's is a large private hospital providing an extensive range of treatments and services. We're dedicated to providing high quality treatment and aftercare to all our patients.

Based in Sutton, we care for patients within Surrey and South London surrounding areas. We are close to the A3 and M25 and the area has excellent public transport services.

Duties and responsibilities

To communicate effectively with patients, their families and members of the multidisciplinary team, to maximise post-surgical outcome for patients. Communication skills of persuasion, motivation, explanation and empathy may be used to gain informed consent. Barriers to effective communication may be evident and identifying ways to overcome these barriers are essential e.g. loss of hearing, altered perception, pain, fear, language barrier. To maintain accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date professional documentation in line with legal, professional, and departmental requirements. To complete a comprehensive assessment of patients, including those with a complex presentation, using investigative and analytical skills, including respiratory assessment and treatment. To formulate an individualised management and/or treatment plan, using clinical reasoning skills and utilising a wide range of treatment skills. To evaluate patient progress, reassess and alter treatment plan as required. To be aware of National Clinical Guidelines and Frameworks and evidence based practice.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

HCPC Registered

Evidence of CPD

Completion of band 5 rotations across a wide range of specialities with a minimum of 2 years' clinical experience.

Experience working within the NHS in respiratory and elective orthopaedics.

Previous participation in an adult respiratory on call rota.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

