Administrator by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
Carlisle
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

My Client is looking for a strong, all round Administrator for their site in Keswick. Duties will include:


  • General Administration
  • Invoicing
  • Basic Payroll duties
  • Reception duties (answering the phones)

This is a great Administration opportunity in a small, friendly company where you can add value from your first day.

