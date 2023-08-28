Administrator by Nurse Seekers
My Client is looking for a strong, all round Administrator for their site in Keswick. Duties will include:
- General Administration
- Invoicing
- Basic Payroll duties
- Reception duties (answering the phones)
This is a great Administration opportunity in a small, friendly company where you can add value from your first day.
