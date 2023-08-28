For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Domestic Assistant by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
CarlisleLocation
Carlisle
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

My Client is looking for a General Domestic Duties for their site in Keswick. They can offer flexible hours, both full and part-time.  Duties will include:


  • General Cleaning
  • Laundry Duties
  • Changing Beds

This is a great opportunity in a small, friendly company where you can add value from your first day and make the lives of other a bit better.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Domestic Assistant by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Carlisle
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time