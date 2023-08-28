Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers

Make a difference to other people’s lives… Healthcare Assistant vacancies in Kendal.

Working in the Healthcare Sector is both rewarding and fun. Every day you can go home knowing you have improved someone’s day.

This opportunity is with a care company that cares for you, and there are many benefits on offer including…



Full time, Guaranteed hours within a recession proof industry

Free Uniform

Ongoing Training and Development

Experience as a Healthcare Assistant is advantageous, however if you are new to Care, get in touch as full training is on offer. If you are a caring person, get in touch.

Please apply today or give us a call on 01789 867181 for any support with your application.