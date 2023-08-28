For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
WinchesterLocation
Winchester
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN / RMN / RNLD to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Romsey.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.

On offer for the successful Candidate is:


  • Brand New State-of-the-Art Care Facility


  • NMC & DBS fees paid.


  • Paid Breaks & Handover


  • Free Meals on Shift


  • Ongoing training and development


  • Free uniform


  • 24 to 48 hr Contracts available


  • Private Healthcare

To apply for this fantastic Nursing post in Romsey, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to Myles on 01789 867181.

 

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Winchester
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time