Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
GloucesterLocation
Gloucester
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

**Work for a Care Company who will care about you**

Would you like to get the following in your next role:


  • Guaranteed contracted hours.
  • Excellent workplace pension.
  • £250 ‘refer a friend’ programme.
  • Excellent induction programme.
  • Ongoing career training and development.
  • Opportunities for progression within the business.
  • Generous annual leave package.
  • Happy, friendly working atmosphere.

We are proud to be working with an excellent Private Care Provider who are looking to recruit Support Workers in Stroud.

Our Client’s ethos is to be family orientated, professional, hard-working, client-led and fun. A happy atmosphere is promoted by the Management, as this adds to the home's environment.  This is a fantastic opportunity to join a Care Provider who really cares.

Previous experience as a Support Worker is desirable but not essential since all training needs will be provided for you including gaining a diploma in Health and Social Care.

If you are interested in joining this friendly team, please apply below.

