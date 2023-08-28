Senior Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers

For Employers
**Work for a Care Company who will care about you**

Would you like to get the following in your next role:


  • Guaranteed contracted hours.
  • Excellent workplace pension.
  • £250 ‘refer a friend’ programme.
  • Excellent induction programme.
  • Ongoing career training and development.
  • Opportunities for progression within the business.
  • Generous annual leave package.
  • Happy, friendly working atmosphere.

We are proud to be working with an excellent Private Care Provider who are looking to recruit a Senior Support Worker in Gateshead.

Our Client’s ethos is to be family orientated, professional, hard-working, client-led and fun. A happy atmosphere is promoted by the Management, as this adds to the home's environment.  This is a fantastic opportunity to join a Care Provider who really cares.

Previous experience as a Senior Support Worker is desirable but not essential since all training needs will be provided for you including gaining a diploma in Health and Social Care.

If you are interested in joining this friendly team, please apply below.

