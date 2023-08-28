Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

For Employers
  • Upto £25 per hour  
  • Days or Nights
  • Locations Paisley
  • Established organisation
  • Great facility in beautiful setting

Criteria


  • Qualified RGN or RMN or RNLD
  • Be an ambassador for the service
  • NVQ Level 5 or prepared to work towards

Benefits


  • Opportunity to increase salary through training and development
  • NMC annual payment – every year
  • Free hot meals
  • DBS check – cost covered
  • Uniform provided
  • 28 days annual leave
  • Recognition schemes
  • Free parking

If you would like to discuss the role in more detail, please contact Myles on 01789 867181. Myles will be able to assist you in any questions you may have.

Avon Search is always seeking RGNs, RMNs and RNLDs across the UK. If you are currently seeking a new post then please feel free to get in touch or send us your CV and we will commit to finding your Ideal Position.

