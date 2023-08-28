Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are recruiting a Level 3 Nursery Practitioner for an ‘OUTSTANDING’ OFSTED rated Nursery in the Wirral. This nursery offers a bespoke bilingual approach to the Early Years’. This provides a unique opportunity to work in an environment where you can not only develop your career but also work on your innovation utilising the open-ended resources!

Key Responsibilities;



Good knowledge of the EYFS

Ensure all children are kept safe, according to legislation

Plan and deliver effective activities, utilising the EYFS

Cultivate strong relationships with parents’ and children alike

Demonstrate good practice in all areas

Ensure positive management of children’s behaviour

Have a good understanding of children’s development and their needs

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with a rewards and incentive programme with bonuses up to £500 annually. Couple this with their in-house training and progression opportunities and health and well-being programme. It is obvious it is not only the Children’s welfare at the forefront of the owner’s mind!

If this sounds like the type of the role you have been looking for then apply today!

