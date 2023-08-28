Veterinary Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Are you an RVN looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Would you like to be a part of a friendly and supportive team?

Would you like a full-time permanent position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a long-established, fully-independent, first-opinion and referral veterinary practice in Grimsby, they understand that all owners want the best possible treatment for their pet, which is why we pride ourselves on pursuing accurate diagnoses and offering exceptional in-house diagnostic facilities.

Ideal candidate for this role



Approachable

Motivated

Reliable

Caring and compassionate

Able to work independently and as part of a team

Have a love of pets!

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to have an RVN qualification and be registered with the RCVS.

Benefits

Along with a competitive salary our client offers some fantastic Benefits such as:



CPD funded and encouraged

4 day working week

No OOH

Pension scheme

7 and half weeks holiday

Please call Jordan for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!

IND1