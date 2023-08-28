Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

A fantastic opportunity has arisen with our Client based in Cirencester. This unique Nursery is looking for a Qualified Nursery Practitioner to join their enthusiastic and dedicated team due to increasing numbers. With an abundance of toys, resources and activities there are multiple ways you can educate the children on a day-to-day basis!

Main Responsibilities;



Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers

Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS

Be able to implement the EYFS in to planning activities

Supervising children at indoor and outdoor play and ensuring their safety and security.



To maintain records of your key children’s development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.



To understand the importance of assessment, and ensure all children receive the statutory progress checks required.



To be involved in out of working hours’ activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive rate of pay, in house development and scope for progression!

If this sounds like the type of role you have been looking for then apply today!

