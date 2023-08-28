Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a permanent position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a family run mixed NHS and private dental practice. Located in the beautiful city of Cardiff, this practice is actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take the role as a dental nurse to expand their growing and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Approachable

Reliable

Able to work

Motivated

Caring and compassionate

Benefits



Competitive pay rate!

No working over the weekend!

Career development opportunities

GDC membership and indemnity is paid for by the practice

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to be Qualified and registered with the GDC

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!

IND1