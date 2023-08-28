Veterinary Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse seekers are recruiting on behalf of an multi award-winning small animal, independent practice located in the beautiful seaside city of Brighton for a permanent veterinary nurse to join their team. This role is full time along with 1 in 3 Saturdays. This veterinary clinic is run by a motivational team where pets are their priority. They are looking for an experienced full-time RVN to join their caring, friendly team. A nurse who would like to settle down and build relationships with their lovely new clients; with empathy for the patient and owner, excellent communication skills and telephone manner, plus the enthusiasm to put their skills to their best use.
About you
- Empathy for the patient, and their owner as well as for colleagues
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to apply skills learnt at college in a practical GP situation
- Ability to contribute to making and then follow care plans
- Ability to think for themselves, whist not overstepping
- A gentle manner with patients
Benefits
- Competitive pay rate
- Company pension
- Flexitime
- CPD and memberships funded
- 4 weeks paid holiday
- No bank holidays
- No OOH work
Must haves
- RCVS registered and qualified
- Possess the right to work in the UK
Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!
