Veterinary Nurse by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
Lewes
Lewes
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Nurse seekers are recruiting on behalf of an multi award-winning small animal, independent practice located in the beautiful seaside city of Brighton for a permanent veterinary nurse to join their team. This role is full time along with 1 in 3 Saturdays. This veterinary clinic is run by a motivational team where pets are their priority. They are looking for an experienced full-time RVN to join their caring, friendly team. A nurse who would like to settle down and build relationships with their lovely new clients; with empathy for the patient and owner, excellent communication skills and telephone manner, plus the enthusiasm to put their skills to their best use.

About you


  • Empathy for the patient, and their owner as well as for colleagues
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to apply skills learnt at college in a practical GP situation
  • Ability to contribute to making and then follow care plans
  • Ability to think for themselves, whist not overstepping
  • A gentle manner with patients

Benefits


  • Competitive pay rate
  • Company pension
  • Flexitime
  • CPD and memberships funded
  • 4 weeks paid holiday
  • No bank holidays
  • No OOH work

Must haves


  • RCVS registered and qualified
  • Possess the right to work in the UK

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!

