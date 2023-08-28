Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to recruiting on behalf of a free-flow Term-Time Only Nursery, located in Leamington Spa. Each 2-5 Year Old is treated as an individual and as such, each unique learning experience is tailored to each individual child. Working hours are 8:15am – 3:45pm – this setting can look at part-time or full-time, allowing for a good work/home balance!

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Committed to ensuring children learn and develop through fun play activities

The preparation and completion of activities to suit each individual child's stage of development

To assist with the In The Moment Planning using the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) for guidance.

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Have a great knowledge of EYFS

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Make accurate and effective assessments of the children during the stages of development

The successful candidates can look forward to an extremely competitive salary as well as scope for progression.

