Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Care Assistant - Complex care

Regular days - £15 - £17 per hour / PAYE or limited company payment available

Leighton

Are you a dedicated Live in carer, seeking an ongoing 2:1 role, providing quality care within a patient own home?

Innovate Care Group provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes. We enable our clients to remain comfortable within their home environments, whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Healthcare Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support them.

Innovate Care are looking for experienced Complex Care Assistants to support a client who suffered a spinal cord injury. The right candidate should be familiar with catheter care, autonomic dysreflexia, bowel management and medication administration but for the right candidate we can provide bespoke training in line with our client's requirements.

Our client is a lively 55-year-old women who lives on her own with the assistance of her care team but very much enjoys spending time with family and friends. Our client loves to read, research, and getting engaged in different activities out and about. She would like to be supported in attending church perform her physical therapies exercises and enjoys eating her own cultural foods.

Shift Pattern

Mondays to Sundays - 8am - 8pm

Fantastic benefits offered to our Complex Care Assistants:

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount.

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Complex Care Assistants:

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Spinal Cord Injury / Autonomic dysreflexia / Catheter Care

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

For more details, please apply or call 07977293352 today.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.