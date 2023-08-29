Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a highly regarded, and incredibly forward-thinking Training practice; Combining the valued elements of a traditional family practice, with a progressive attitude looking to add an ANP or ACP to the team. The CQC rate this surgery as one of the best practices within the area.

There is a superb MDT in place, with progression and development being actively encouraged. With a great deal of flexibility around start and finish times, no home visits expected and no extended hours, it really is a practice that values your work life balance!

Salary - £47,000 - £54,500 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave

Location - near Coventry

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

GP Training Practice

Very highly regarded in the area

Exceptional staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team

No home visits expected

Stunning purpose-built premises

Flexible start and finish times

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

ANP or ACP

Mixture of telephone and face-to-face appointments

No home visits expected

No extended hours

Flexible start and finish times

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

The benefits -

Salary up to £54,500 DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

