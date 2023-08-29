Surgical First Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Surgical First Assistant | Competitive Salary Offered | Full or Part Time | Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital | Flexible Working Hours | Fully funded training programs and career progression opportunities.

Spire Tunbridge Wells is a 28 bedded acute hospital situated in rural Kent, located within five miles of Royal Tunbridge Wells and on the boundaries of West Sussex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including two operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.



Duties and responsibilities:



- To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

- Prepare the anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to equipment and supplies required for specific procedures.

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

- Perform anaesthetic duties across a range of specialties

Who we're looking for:



* You will be a HCPC registered ODP or an NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions and recognised SFA qualification.

* You will have minimum 2 years' experience

* Excellent communication and organisation is key to continue our high standards of patient care.

* You will be working across different specialities and flexibility is required

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on or | 07548 766794

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applicatio