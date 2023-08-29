For Employers
Registered Manager Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 346 jobs
SheffieldLocation
Sheffield
4 days ago
Posted date
4 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Registered Manager Domiciliary Care

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £36k, Sheffield

Chase Recruitment are working with a brand-new Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager to support the opening of the business in Sheffield. Our client is looking for an experienced Registered Manager to help build up the business and push it through CQC Registration. They are looking for a Registered Manager to join their team in Sheffield.

What's on offer?

  • Competitive salary up to £36k (starting at 33k, increasing to 36k)
  • 28 days annual leave
  • Performance related bonuses
  • Supportive working environment
  • Support with completion of qualifications

The ideal Registered Manager must:

  • Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management
  • Have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care
  • At least 1 years' experience in Management
  • Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

  • Setting up the business and undergoing CQC Registration
  • Work to CQC standards
  • Mange the care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care
  • On call duties where necessary
  • Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system.

This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager to work for a brand-new domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be suitable and interested in the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment.

Chase Recruitment specialise in Intermediate Care settings, and we work tirelessly to find the best candidates for our clients!

SC1

