Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Coventry

Benefits: up to £60,000 FTE; NHS pension

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner interested in a new permanent position and looking to join a patient-focused team that will value your skills and experience?

If so, an amazing opportunity has become available at one of our currently expanding GP surgeries in Coventry for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner. The well-established practice holds excellent reviews and has maintained a Good CQC report for many years.

Benefits:

Salary up to £60,000 FTE depending on experience

Full NHS pension

5 weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays

The role is a full-time but flexible working arrangements could be considered if necessary.

The successful candidate will be dedicated to providing high quality patient care and will be experienced in seeing patients for Minor Illnesses, Acute Concerns and Chronic Diseases. Master's degree in Advanced Practice would be ideal, but it is not necessary as the surgery is willing to consider applicants that have experience within Nursing, Emergency Care or Pharmacy roles.

If that sounds like you and you are an Independent Prescriber who is confident in working autonomously, this could be the perfect fit for you! The role is available immediately and you can apply now! Alternatively, you can send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com or contact Ana on 0114 275 7421.

About Chase Medical

We are a recruiting agency that specialises in supplying medical professionals (such as Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners) into the Primary Care sector. We have dedicated ourselves on matching the staff on our bank with the most suitable job for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can win up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested!