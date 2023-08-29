Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Maidstone

Locum Shifts; Flexible Hours Available

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner interested in flexible working arrangements that would allow you to:

Pick hours that suit you;

Choose shifts that are local and convenient;

Enjoy the great hourly rates of £40.50 - £68 (holiday pay included)?

If so, Chase Medical has great locum opportunities available in Maidstone!!

If you hold formal qualifications in Minor Illness and Independent Prescribing, have recent experience within a Nurse Practitioner role in the Primary Care sector, you can apply right now to gain access to those roles. Alternatively, if you would like to hear more about the current job opportunities we have in your area, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Working with Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioners working with Chase Medical earn £40.50 to £68 per hour, including holiday pay. One 8-hour shift can earn you

Flexible work opportunities available - whether you're looking for ongoing placements, or ad-hoc sessions, we have work that suits you! There is no minimum number of hours or shifts you need to work.

Access to our Chase Medical App - where you can browse, select, and keep track of your shifts, as well as submitting timesheets!

You'll have a dedicated recruitment consultant, working to find you the work that suits your needs!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working with a range of clinical and non-clinical staff within the Primary Care Sector. We have a dedicated team working to matching staff with the most suitable roles for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested in our permanent and locum opportunities!

Looking for a new permanent role instead? Call us on 0114 275 7421, to discuss what you're looking for in a new role!