Prescribing Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Prescribing Pharmacist, Leicester



Permanent, Part/Full Time, Brand New PCN, Development, NHS Pension

A GP surgery in Leicester is looking for an experienced Prescribing Pharmacist to join their friendly and supportive team.



It is a permanent role, and whilst the network is looking for someone to work full-time (4-5 days), they would be open to considering part-time for the perfect applicant.



You would be working across a few sites (all in or close to the IP1 postcode), with parking available on all sites. The surgeries utilise System One and has a history of high QOF achievement. The practices themselves are Training Practices, offering training days, learning lunches, progression, and much more!



The successful pharmacist will be working through a combined patient list of 30,000, so being comfortable in a fast-paced environment is essential.



Responsibilities of the role include:

* Complete Autonomous Medication Reviews

* Work actively to reduce the workload on doctors

* Provide support on medicines and their related issues

* Prescribing Safety and Clinical Audits

* Medication Optimisation



The surgery can offer a competitive pay rate (dependent on experience), NHS pension, 5 weeks annual leave (although the network will try and honour previous annual holiday packages), sick pay, and more! The surgeries are also happy to be flexible and are comfortable working around family commitments.



This is an exciting and new opportunity, and the successful candidate will have longevity within the role. The surgeries themselves encourage informal visits before formally accepting a role to get a feel for the team. You will be in new-build bespoke clinical buildings (est. move 2025) with a fresh team and generous resources; you really do not want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity!

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*



