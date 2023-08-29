HCA by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant - Warrington

Are you a Health Care Assistant in the Warrington area? Are you looking for flexible hours that work around you? Do you have experience working with GP surgeries? Then you would be the perfect fit for Chase Medical.

Locum shifts offer a great opportunity to work flexibly within primary care. You create your own rota, with no minimum hours required, so you can pick up shifts when it suits you!

Currently at Chase Medical, we work with over 60% of GP Surgeries within the UK, meaning there are vast amounts of both locum and permanent opportunities available. There are high volumes of shifts, so whether you're looking for regular or more ad hoc work, we have shifts for you!

Benefits of working with Chase Medical

Excellent pay rates, our PN rates are £13-£20 per hour (inc. Holiday Pay)

(inc. Holiday Pay) Access to all our shifts through our very own Chase Medical App , allowing 18 months booking in advance!

, allowing 18 months booking in advance! Receive alerts about new shifts and jobs; be kept in the loop with what's happening in your local area.

You will have your very own personal recruitment consultant, from registration through to booking shifts!

If you are interested in this position or you would like to hear about any other opportunities with Chase Medical, please don't hesitate to contact Dylan on 0114 275 7421, or contact me at dylan.pereira@chase-medical.com !

Not looking for locum? If you are looking for a brand-new venture instead, we have a friendly team that specialise in permanent recruitment, dedicated to helping you secure your next role.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment agency, and we specialise in primary care. We've been working in primary care for over ten years, working to fit medical professionals and practices together. Thanks to this wide experience, we can use our expertise to help find you work opportunities that suit you!

We also offer up to £500 for successful referrals, so if you know of any primary care staff looking for a new job or some locum work - pass on my details today.