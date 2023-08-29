Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant - Leeds.

Leeds Healthcare Assistants! We have exciting locum work in your area that could be a great opportunity for you! Chase Medical are looking for Experienced General Practice HCAs to work on a flexible locum basis, hourly rates ranging from £13-20 (including holiday pay).

If you choose to work with us, you'll have access to:

£13-£20 hourly rate (including holiday pay)

(including holiday pay) Access to our shifts through the Chase Medical app.

Dedicated recruiters who specialise in primary care. We will aim to find the best fit for you!

Exclusive access to shifts not available on other jobs boards.

Quick, easy, and free registration process.

Suitable HCAs will have experience in a primary care setting and have experience with taking bloods, ECGs and dressings.

If this sounds ideal for you, get in touch with Rowan now on 01142757421 or email your CV to rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical:

As a specialist primary care agency, we currently work with over 60% of the UK's practices. Registering with us means that you will have access to all of our permanent jobs and locum shifts nationwide.

Our locum shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance and can be accessed once registered with us through our Chase Medical app! We strive to take your preferences in mind when registering you with us so we can tailer the jobs we offer to you in line with your expectations. Moreover, there is no minimum number of hours worked if you're interested in taking a shift with us, so you can fit locum shifts around your life!

Interested in a permanent role instead? Contact Rowan on 01142757421 and he will be happy to discuss this with you.

Know someone who will pounce at this opportunity? Refer them! Our referral scheme can entitle you to up to £500 for a successful referral.