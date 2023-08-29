Health Care Assistant, Milton Keynes by Chase Medical

Health Care Assistant, Milton Keynes

We have locum work available! Our pay rates are £13 - £20 per hour for Health Care Assistants (including holiday pay). Locum work allows you to use your skills and experience in Primary Care to support local centres! You can gain CPD and building your professional network as you provide patient care whilst working.

Chase Medical can provide flexible shifts, and we work with approximately 60% of General Practice settings within the UK! There is a high volume of shifts available, meaning you can often choose shifts up to 12 months in advance.

Chase Medical wants to hear from Health Care Assistants with at least 6 months experience within Primary Care, and be confident carrying out the following skills:

Blood pressure taking

NHS and new patient checks

Phlebotomy

Health and weight checks

Immunisations (B12s, Pneumonia)

ECGs

Dressings

Working to PSDs

If you're an experienced Primary Care Health Care Assistant, and would like a chat about our locum opportunities, give Annabelle a call on 0114 275 7421.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care agency, providing high volume of shifts for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs, whether you're looking for ongoing or ad-hoc work, you can choose shifts to fit in around your commitments.

Chase Medical can offer you:

Competitive pay rates; £28 - £47 per hour (Including Holiday Pay)

No minimum number of shifts meaning you can pick as many as you would like to or as little as possible!

Chance to book regular weekly shifts or the one-off session, the choice is yours. Development of CPD and building your professional network through working at different surgeries!

Easy and efficient registration process.

Booking of shifts in advance with allowance up to 12 months in advance!

Mobile app, to instantly access live shifts/jobs.

Quick and easy join up with support from our dedicated recruitment consultant staff.

As well as locum shifts, we also have a number of permanent roles available. If this is something you're interested in, our permanent team will be happy to work with you to find your dream job!

If this sounds ideal for you then please do not hesitate to contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or through 01142757421 and ask for Annabelle to talk about registration!