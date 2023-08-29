Practice Nurse, Winsford by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Winsford

An established Primary Care centre in Winsford, Chesire is offering an experienced Practice Nurse an opportunity to join their friendly team in a lovely modern building with good facilities and parking on site!

The Surgery boasts a good CQC, a great patient reviews and high staff retention.

They are looking for 2-3 days a week - the practice is ideally looking for someone to work Thursdays and Fridays, however we can try and secure your ideal working pattern. They will be flexible on another day of the week - you could snag yourself a 4-day weekend!

The practice offers a competitive salary of £19.50 per hour, which is negotiable depending on skill set and experience.

Benefits of this exciting role are:

Receive NHS pension .

. 5 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off.

with bank holidays off. Training and CPD are on offer with the role - the surgery has well established connections within the clinical community and will be able to support any further development.

Skills needed:

Cytology

Vaccines

Immunisations

Chronic disease reviews and checks - both diabetes and respiratory (Diploma not required)

If you'd like to be considered, or would like to know more please call Annabelle on 01142757421

