Dental Hygienist needed immediately! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Hygienist to join their specialist team!. They are looking for a candidate who is GDC registered to join their team. You must have excellent communication skills, a eye for detail and be able to work without Nurse support, however Decontamination support is provided.

KT 21241

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Hygienist

Pay rate: £20.50 per 30 minutes.

Hours: Monday, Thursday, and Friday position

Location: Sandhurst, Surrey

Duties:

Counselling patients and keeping them calm during examination and treatment.

Screening patients, including conducting mouth and neck examinations, and reviewing oral health history.

Educating patients on proper teeth and gum care and the importance of diet on oral health.

Taking X-rays and developing dental impressions and radiographs of teeth.

Sterilising dental instruments and equipment.

Removing plaque, cleaning teeth, and helping to prevent gum disease.

Supporting the Dentist on all aspects of dental care.

Staying current with the latest developments in dentistry.

Collecting medical and dental histories from patients.

Charting dental conditions based on observations and evaluations.

*You must be GDC registered*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!