Dental Hygienist needed immediately! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Hygienist to join their specialist team!. They are looking for a candidate who is GDC registered to join their team. You must have excellent communication skills, a eye for detail and be able to work without Nurse support, however Decontamination support is provided.
KT 21241
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Hygienist
- Pay rate: £20.50 per 30 minutes.
- Hours: Monday, Thursday, and Friday position
- Location: Sandhurst, Surrey
Duties:
- Counselling patients and keeping them calm during examination and treatment.
- Screening patients, including conducting mouth and neck examinations, and reviewing oral health history.
- Educating patients on proper teeth and gum care and the importance of diet on oral health.
- Taking X-rays and developing dental impressions and radiographs of teeth.
- Sterilising dental instruments and equipment.
- Removing plaque, cleaning teeth, and helping to prevent gum disease.
- Supporting the Dentist on all aspects of dental care.
- Staying current with the latest developments in dentistry.
- Collecting medical and dental histories from patients.
- Charting dental conditions based on observations and evaluations.
*You must be GDC registered*
I look forward to hearing from you!