Theatre Manager (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Theatre Manager (RGN/ODP) to join a welcoming and collaborative private hospital based in South-West London. This is a full-time role offering a salary of £65,000 and an excellent benefits package.



It`s an incredibly exciting time to be joining this hospital as they`ve recently expanded the hospital, invested in their Theatre department, and refurbished several key patient areas. Its facilities include 3 theatres, 1 endoscopy theatre, 40 beds, a state-of-the-art imaging department, on-site pharmacy and cardiac diagnostic facility. They offer a variety of surgical services for both adult and paediatric patients including Orthopaedics, ENT, Plastics, Gynaecology and General Surgery. Working hours are 37.5 hours across 5 days, Monday - Friday with very occasional Saturday working.



In this full-time Theatre Management role, you can expect to:



- With a grounding in governance and focus on patient care, ensure the theatre team deliver excellent services to your patients and ensure high levels of patient safety.



- With a highly visible approach, you will forge positive strong relationships with the management team, clinical leads, consultants, and wider workforce and be encouraged to grow and develop the services.

- Empower your team to have the confidence in making the right decisions, independently. Employee engagement and retention must be high on your agenda.

- Ensure the department is compliant with all regulatory requirements required.



- Provide highly visible leadership to your theatre and endoscopy team, forging good relationships and bringing the team on board with future developments to the department.



To apply for this Operating Theatre Manager role, you must be a qualified RGN (with current NMC registration) or ODP (with current HCPC registration) with previous experience managing or supervising theatre teams. Experience working within Scrub is desirable but skills within Anaesthetics and Recovery will also be considered.



To exceed within this role, you will also require the following:



- Strong clinical governance skills.

- Experience working within the private hospital sector.

- Good business acumen including a solid understanding of theatre utilisation.

- A proven track record recruiting, training and maintaining a theatre team.



If you`re looking to make an impact and have the autonomy to create positive change this might be the perfect role for you! In exchange for your passion and dedication you`ll receive a rewarding salary of £65,000 and a compelling benefits package which includes:



- Company Pension.

- Private Healthcare.

- Life Assurance.

- 25 Days holiday + bank holidays (rising with service).

- Impressive training & development opportunities.

- Subsidised meals and much more!



To learn more or to apply for this Theatre Manager job in South-West London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would be thrilled to hear from you.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.