Registered Manager by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager - £30k basic, established and successful Residential Care Home for adults with learning disabilities, complex care needs or mental health issues - Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Chase Recruitment are looking to recruit a career minded Registered Manager to join a residential care home based in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

With genuine career progression on offer, you will play an instrumental role in the development and growth of an already successful residential care home for adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities or mental health issues.

Ideally you will already have a Level 5 qualifications in Health & Social Care, if not you will be fully funded to undertake it. You will be either a deputy manager, care manager or registered manager of a similar provision for at least 2 years.

You will be expected to be the RQIA Registered Manager of the home, so prior experience of this would be a distinct advantage.

You will:-

Be responsible for the running of the service in line with RQIA standards and company policies and procedures

Recruit care and support workers, and mentor, train and develop through a structured learning and development plan

Support on the business development with guidance from the directors

Identify, develop and maintain effective relationships with the individuals we support, funding authorities and all stakeholders

Focus on delivering a quality service to your service users while ensuring high standards are met at all times.

The ideal candidate will have:-

Been a Registered Manager of an LD care service

Will be qualified to Level 5 (would be desirable but not essential)

A good understanding of RQIA standards

Experience of developing and growing a service

Experience of care planning and managing user records

Solid budget management skills

A passion for the care industry!

Our client places emphasis on staff welfare and offers an excellent package which includes.

Great salary

Generous holidays

Bonus scheme

Pension

You will have full autonomy without constraints or being micromanaged.

A fantastic working environment

Training and support throughout

If you are an experienced Registered Manager, looking for an exciting opportunity, live in the local area and have the relevant skills and experience, get in contact today with your CV!

SC1