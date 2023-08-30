Nurse RGN by The Cinnamon Care Collection

RGN - Registered General Nurse - Days

£22.28 per hour plus company benefits

Full Time Hours incl. some weekends



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is an 85 bed care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support in Hextable, Kent. As part of the Care Village there are also 47 luxurious retirement apartments - Emerson Park - which has access to the range of first-class village facilities.



We are looking for full-time Day Nurse to join our team.

Our home offers residential, dementia and nursing care to our residents and we are looking to recruit an experienced, dedicated registered Day Nurse (RGN) who will ensure at all times the highest standards of clinical care is delivered to our residents. You will be working with a team of experienced carers as well as being supported with full training and development opportunities.





Essential Requirements:



1) You will require an active NMC Registration (PIN Number) and previous experience - management/supervisory experience is desirable.

2) You will need excellent written and oral communication skills and evidence of recent clinical practice.

3) A sound knowledge of NMC Code of conduct and standards and a keen awareness of the principle of Person Centred Care.

4) We are looking for RGNs (registered nurses) who have a clear understanding of caring for residents with Dementia related illness.





Desired:



* Minimum of 2 years' experience post qualification in a residential/nursing or NHS care setting.

* Awareness of Fundamental Standards End of Life Care knowledge and care giving.



The Cinnamon Care Collection is determined to be the difference - are you?

