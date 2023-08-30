Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner interested in a new permanent position and looking to join a thriving GP practice that will value your skills and experience?

If so, Chase Medical is offering a great position at a Training Practice in Birmingham. The currently expanding surgery is looking to welcome an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner with Independent Prescribing and Minor Illness qualifications to its ambitious and patient-focused team.

The role is full-time ideally, however part-time applicants are still encouraged to apply, as flexible working pattern can be discussed.

Benefits:

Salary up to £58,000 FTE depending on experience and skill set

Full NHS pension

6+ weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays

Great location in inner-city Birmingham

Parking available on-site

In addition, the practice offers fantastic opportunities for development and career progression, so it would be the perfect fit for a highly qualified ANP that is interested in working with supportive and encouraging management.

If that sounds like you and you are confident in seeing patients of all ages for Minor Illnesses and Acute Concerns, then apply today! Alternatively, you can send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com or contact Ana on 0114 275 7421.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working with a range of clinical and non-clinical staff within the Primary Care Sector. We have dedicated ourselves on matching the staff on our bank with the most suitable job for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can win up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested!

Looking for a locum shifts instead? Call us on 0114 275 7421, to discuss what you're looking for?